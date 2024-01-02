Actor-stuntwoman Carrie Bernans critically injured in accident

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:10 am Jan 02, 202411:10 am

Carrie Bernans also issued a video statement on her health (Picture courtesy: Instagram/@carriebernans)

Carrie Bernans, an actor and stuntwoman known for movies like Marvel's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City on Monday morning. The crash happened at 1:30am when a driver plowed into an outdoor dining area at Chirp, a Peruvian eatery in midtown Manhattan, injuring Bernans and eight others. The driver then reversed and hit another vehicle before being apprehended by the police.

Bernans's mother shared details of the horrific accident

Bernans's mother, Patricia Lee, shared on Instagram that her daughter was near a food stand with a friend when the driver struck her, causing her to lose consciousness and become trapped under the stand. Lee stated, "She has a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she's alive." At least nine people were hurt, including three police officers.

Bernans is presently stable

Currently in stable condition, Bernans will reportedly undergo surgery. Her mother's post further revealed that she is experiencing significant pain but is healing. "This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God," Lee wrote. She also expressed gratitude for life and thanked first responders, police, strangers, family, and friends who assisted her daughter.

'God is good,' wrote the actor

Bernans, too, took to Instagram to share graphic images of herself after the accident. She put up a video, thanking all her well-wishers for their messages, and also gave an update on her health. Bernans added, "I, unfortunately, can't respond to everybody that's sending me messages but I wanna say thank you." "I'm in so much pain and I can't really walk right now...but I know God is good and it was just not my time."

Bernans recently became a mother

Recently, Bernans became a mother to a son. Thankfully, at the time of the accident, her son was not present with her but was safe in a hotel with family members. Her acting credits include 2023's The Color Purple, The Harder They Fall, and Nope, as well as TV series The Idol and Quantum Leap. Additionally, she has provided her voice to video games Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2 and performed stunts in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix.