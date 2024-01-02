Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' is slow yet steady

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' is slow yet steady

The year 2023 was a lucrative year for Bollywood and there were commercial successes at all paces. From money-minting spree of big event films like Jawan to steady collection of films like 12th Fail, the year saw a fair balance of commercially acclaimed films at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has been slow like a snail yet commercially viable.

Aiming for Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 90.15 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and Kaushal's performance has been hailed by all. The ensemble cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

