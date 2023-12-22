Paresh Rawal-starrer 'Shastry Viruddh Shastry's OTT premiere date out



By Aikantik Bag 04:47 pm Dec 22, 2023

Digital debut: 'Shastry Viruddh Shastry' premieres on Netflix on December 29

There are a few cinematic gems that get lost in translation when adapted into a new language. Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee's Hindi debut Shastry Viruddh Shastry is a prime example of the same. A remake of their 2017 directorial Posto, the drama garnered mixed reviews and emerged as a commercial failure. Now, SVS is getting another lease of life with its OTT release.

Premiere date and plotline of the film

The film, headlined by Paresh Rawal, is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on December 29. The movie boasted certain good beats and decent performances by the lead actors but suffered due to its drudged screenplay. The film revolves around a seven-year-old kid and the legal battle of his guardianship between his parents and grandparents. It is reportedly inspired by real events.

More about 'Posto'

Roy and Mukherjee are mavericks in the drama genre. The duo has made stellar work over the years in Bengali cinema. In 2017, they came with Posto after the success of Bela Seshe (2015) and Praktan (2016). Posto was led by Soumitra Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta and was an instant hit in both domestic and international markets. SVS, however, failed to replicate that success.

