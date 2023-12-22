'Fighter': Hrithik-Deepika's chemistry steals show in 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' song

By Aikantik Bag 04:28 pm Dec 22, 202304:28 pm

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

Siddharth Anand is set to start 2024 with a bang with the release of the aerial action thriller Fighter. After the feet-tapping track Sher Khul Gaye, the makers unveiled the sizzling romantic track titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch. The song has Anand's trademark touch—picturesque locations, suave dance skills, and flawless hook steps. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's inimitable chemistry makes the song even more special.

More about this 'Fighter' track

The makers released Ishq Jaisa Kuch right before the Christmas and New Year celebrations, making it the perfect song to groove at parties. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the peppy track is crooned by the musical duo, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, whereas Kumaar penned the lyrics. Fighter, which revolves around the Indian Air Force, also stars Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor, among others.

