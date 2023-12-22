Box office collection: Nani's 'Hi Nanna' is slow yet steady

Actor Nani is a bonafide star of Telugu films and has carved his niche over the years. The year 2023 has been quite lucrative for him, with back-to-back successes at the box office with Dasara and his latest release, the family drama Hi Nanna. Released on December 7, the film has been holding the ground strong but is about to face the Salaar storm.

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 53 lakh on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 42.66 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Currently, it is marching toward Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The cast also includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

