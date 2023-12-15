'Jawan' to 'Animal': 2023's best Bollywood music albums

By Isha Sharma 01:09 pm Dec 15, 202301:09 pm

Best Bollywood albums of 2023

Oh, the sweet, unparalleled symphony of music! Dancing and singing are the beating heart of Bollywood films and here, almost every film can be termed a musical, such is the rich musical culture of the Hindi film industry. This year, too, the fraternity witnessed no dearth of rhythmic melodies with a high recall value. We revisit our favorite music albums of 2023.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Remember the time when nearly everyone was making reels to Tere Vaaste from Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? Thanks to the seemingly incessant promotional campaign fronted by Kaushal and Khan, Tere Vaaste and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye became a newfound rage on social media platforms, momentously helping this mid-budget film unlock commercial success and reach a larger audience.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

If it's a Karan Johar film, we don't have to worry about the music. This stands true for the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani too, which has true-blue Bollywood songs for nearly every high point that occurs in the film. Take, for example, What Jhumka? -a favorite of the wedding season and Kudmai, an emotionally poignant letter of love.

'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar marked many firsts: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's maiden association and their debut collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. What remained constant was, however, Kapoor's partnership with Pritam, who churned out instantly groovy numbers such as Tere Pyaar Mein, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, and Maine Pi Rakhi Hai. In the mood for some crying? Arijit Singh sang O Bedardeya for that occasion.

'Jawan'

Anirudh Ravichander's music for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan may have received mixed responses initially, but songs such as Zinda Banda and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya soon became people's first choices on celebratory occasions. Some songs don't work well in isolation but weave magic in theaters, and Jawan's music fits into that category. Not to forget the haunting melody, Aararaari Raaro, filmed on Deepika Padukone.

'Animal'

There is much to admire about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and its supremacy at the box office has proved that despite polarizing reviews, it has turned into the audience's favorite. Reddy Vanga's ear for music has played a pivotal part in the film's success: its music, with songs like Arjan Vailly, Papa Meri Jaan, Kashmir, and Hua Main is the flavor of the season.