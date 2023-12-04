Karthi's 'Japan' to premiere on OTT; date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Karthi's 'Japan' to premiere on OTT; date inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:29 pm Dec 04, 202301:29 pm

'Japan' to premiere on OTT on December 11

Karthi has carved his niche in Tamil cinema and his recent action comedy Japan raked in quite well at the box office. After a decent run, the film is now set to premiere on OTT. The movie will premiere in four Indian languages on Netflix on December 11. Directed by Raju Murugan, Japan offers a unique spin on the heist action comedy genre and features a talented cast, including Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Bava Chelladurai, among others.

2/3

Plotline and crew of the film

The story follows the infamous thief Japan Muni. When 200 pounds of jewelry goes missing, Japan becomes the prime suspect, leading to a thrilling chase between him and government officials. Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, Japan features cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj.

3/3

Twitter Post