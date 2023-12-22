Nimrat Kaur-Radhika Madan's 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' streaming now

'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' is streaming now

Maddock Films is known for backing out-of-the-box stories and quality films. The production house's last release Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video received decent reviews from critics and viewers, but still could not make a mark at the box office. Finally, the film has now arrived on the OTT streaming platform Netflix and will be available to a large audience base.

More about the film and its cast

The film's story revolves around a woman named Sajini (Radhika Madan) who allegedly dies by suicide after her questionable video goes viral on the internet. The Mikhil Musale directorial also includes Nimrat Kaur, Soham Majumdar, Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave, among others. The project is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie is a perfect watch for a chilling yet cozy Christmas weekend!

