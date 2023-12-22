Prabhas's 'Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire' sequel to be titled 'Shauryanga Parvam'

By Aikantik Bag 05:17 pm Dec 22, 202305:17 pm

The highly anticipated Telugu action flick Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, starring Rebel Star Prabhas, made its grand debut in theaters across the world on Friday. Directed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Hombale Films, the movie has created immense buzz worldwide and is expected to rake in humungous numbers on its opening day. Interestingly, the producers have now unveiled the title of its sequel. Salaar Part 2 has been titled Shauryanga Parvam.

Neel is known for successfully helming large-scale films with intricate storytelling. For instance, his claim to nationwide fame, KGF had two parts, and the third is also in the making. Similarly, the makers have opted for a two-part approach with Salaar. Separately, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, producer Vijay Kiragandur addressed concerns about Prabhas's recent cinematic disappointments. "We don't see one or two failures of a star as a reference...We take the success stories as a reference...and make movies," he added.

As Salaar marks the much-needed comeback for Prabhas after this year's colossal dud Adipurush, fans are now showering love and praise on "Darling," as his fans fondly call him. Meanwhile, the cast of Salaar also includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Tinnu Anand, among others. Contrary to rumors, it is a standalone project and is not related to the makers' KGF universe.