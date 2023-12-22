SRK spills beans on next project; shooting timeline revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

SRK spills beans on next project; shooting timeline revealed

By Aikantik Bag 05:00 pm Dec 22, 202305:00 pm

Shah Rukh Khan to start his next from March 2024

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is having a dream year. After the humongous success of Pathaan and Jawan, the actor returned to the celluloid with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki on Thursday, which, however, received mixed reviews from critics. As speculations regarding his upcoming projects are on, the "King of Bollywood" has spilled beans regarding the same. Now, in a conversation with Lebanese journalist Raya Abirached, Khan shared he will begin shooting for his next around March-April, taking on a "more age-real" role.

2/3

Speculations surrounding Khan's next project

The Dear Zindagi actor explained, "I think I will start one in March-April now. Like I have been attempting now to do a film which is more age real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film." As per previous reports, Khan is slated to do an extended cameo in his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut project titled King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his kitty.

3/3

Twitter Post