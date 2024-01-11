Aditya-Sara's 'Metro In Dino' gets postponed; new release date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Aditya-Sara's 'Metro In Dino' gets postponed; new release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:02 pm Jan 11, 202401:02 pm

'Metro In Dino' releases on September 13

Life in a... Metro is a cult classic film in Bollywood and to date, it is remembered for its heartwarming narrative and soulful music album. After 17 years, filmmaker Anurag Basu is helming a spiritual sequel titled Metro In Dino. Touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2024, the drama was slated for a March 29 release. Now, the makers have announced its postponement and revealed that it will hit the theaters on September 13.

2/3

Cast and crew of the drama

The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film promises to deliver heartwarming stories of modern-day couples navigating life and love. The film's music will be helmed by Basu's longtime collaborator Pritam. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

3/3

Twitter Post