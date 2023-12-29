Ayushmann Khurrana believes 2023 debunked box office conspiracy theories

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana believes 2023 debunked box office conspiracy theories

By Isha Sharma 10:37 pm Dec 29, 202310:37 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana on Bollywood's successful 2023

There was a brief period in 2022 when the Indian film community seemed to be in an echo chamber, with just one thought reverberating: only big-budget, massy, larger-than-life spectacles will succeed. Come 2023, this myth was shattered with the success of smaller-budget movies such as Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. In this context, Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on the changing climate of the industry in a recent conversation with Variety.

2/6

This is what 'Bala' actor said

Khurrana said, "There was a conspiracy theory...that Indian audiences [were] only looking for spectacles or larger-than-life films, but this year, a lot of films, which not really big budget but mid-budget, did really well." "Dream Girl 2 did well, so did OMG 2 and Gadar 2 was technically also a mid-budget film. That norm has been broken, that conspiracy theory has been proven wrong," he added. "The industry is back on track. That's a very positive sign," said Khurrana.

3/6

Validation from South Indian remakes, admiration for regional cinema

Several of Khuranna's career-best films have been remade in several South Indian languages, which he perceives as validation of his work. He said, "I really look up to the southern side of the country and the cinema they make." The Andhadhun actor admires Malayalam cinema and is keen to work with talents like actor Fahadh Faasil and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Khurrana added that he is open to teaming up with various directors from southern Indian industries.

4/6

Khurrana also opened up on his music

Khurrana is not only an acclaimed singer but also a celebrated musician and singer, famous for his tracks such as Paani Da Rang and Nazm Nazm. Opening up on his gravitation toward music, Khurrana told Variety, "Music really is soul-stirring, it just takes me forward." "Whenever I'm down, I listen to music, I'm always listening to music. It's something that I can't do without. I need to explore it more for myself," he added.

5/6

Khurrana's upcoming films currently under wraps

Khurrana—last seen in Dream Girl 2—might share the screen with Sunny Deol in Border 2, which is billed as "India's biggest war film." Reportedly, like its predecessor, Border, it will be based on a true story and will feature a mix of action, drama, emotion, and patriotism. Moreover, Dream Girl franchise director Raaj Shaandilyaa has allegedly also reached out to Khurrana for a comedy film.

6/6

Poll Is Khurrana the apt choice for 'Border 2'?