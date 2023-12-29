Pulkit Samrat birthday: Kriti Kharbanda's birthday wish is all hearts

By Aikantik Bag 09:45 pm Dec 29, 202309:45 pm

Pulkit Samrat turned 40 on Friday

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt birthday message for her boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. The actor posted a series of romantic photos and a dance video, expressing her love for him. Kharbanda wrote, "The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. Loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I'm a lucky lucky girl! (sic)"

Glimpse into their relationship through pictures

The images shared by Kharbanda showcased various moments from their relationship. The first photo captures the couple holding hands during a vacation, while the second features them against a picturesque sea backdrop. A dance video highlights their enthusiasm as they twirl to the beat of a song. Other snapshots include a mirror selfie in stylish outfits, a tender shot of Pulkit kissing Kriti's cheek under the night sky, and a relaxed pose on a staircase with their hands intertwined.

