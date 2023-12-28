Trouble for Ranbir Kapoor over viral 'Jai Mata Di' video

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:16 am Dec 28, 202311:16 am

A complaint has been filed with Ghatkopar Police Station in Mumbai

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his family for allegedly offending religious sentiments in a viral Christmas celebration video. The video, from the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch, shows a person pouring alcohol on a cake and Kapoor igniting it while chanting Jai Mata Di. However, Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station, where the complaint was filed, is yet to register a first information report (FIR) in this matter.

Why does this story matter?

The annual Christmas celebration of the Kapoor clan is an awaited occasion when the entire family comes together for lunch. Among those who were present during this year's celebrations were Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Neela Devi, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, and others. The cake-cutting video previously garnered mostly a positive reaction from the fans, who had a good laugh at Kapoor chanting Jai Mata Di while Bhatt was seen sitting right next to him.

Demand for case under relevant sections of the IPC

After the Christmas celebration video went viral on social media, one Sanjay Tiwari filed a complaint against Kapoor and his family members at the Ghatkopar Police Station. According to ANI, he demanded through Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra that a case be registered against them under Sections 295A, 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Complainant alleged act hurt religious sentiments

Tiwari claimed that the fire god in Hinduism is customarily invoked before other gods. He accused the Kapoor clan, especially the Animal actor, of intentionally using intoxicants during a different religious celebration, which hurt his religious feelings. Tiwari also stated in his complaint that the act of setting the cake ablaze, followed by the chanting of Jai Mata Di, worsened the situation.

Kapoor-Bhatt introduced daughter Raha on the occasion

On the same day as the viral video, Kapoor and Bhatt formally introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor to the world. The couple revealed their daughter's face ahead of the Christmas lunch, marking her first public appearance. The family of three also posed for the pictures as Kapoor held his daughter in his arms. On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.