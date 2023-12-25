Alia Bhatt shares special Christmas pictures featuring Ranbir, Ayan, family

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from cosy Christmas celebration with family

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt spread holiday cheer on Instagram on Monday by sharing heartwarming photos of her family's Christmas celebration. The Brahmastra actor posted snapshots featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji. One adorable picture captured Kapoor planting a kiss on Bhatt's cheek. She captioned the post, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much.. Merry merry Christmas & happy happy always (sic)."

Shaheen also shared photos with family

Bhatt's sister Shaheen also took to social media, sharing more festive moments with their mother, father Mahesh Bhatt, and half-sister, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. She wished her followers "Feliz Navidad (Marry Christmas)" in the caption alongside the pictures. Fans are in awe of the sister duo's Christmas celebration posts and showered love in the comments section.

