Ira-Nupur to Lara-Mahesh: Indian celebrities and their white weddings

Entertainment 2 min read

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:06 pm Jan 11, 202401:06 pm

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are the latest couple on the block to have a white wedding celebration

Celebrity weddings always end up becoming the talk of the town. From the big-wigs' pre-wedding festivity fun to the star-studded guestlists, fans are super keen on getting every little update about their favorite star's big day. But all weddings aren't fully traditional. Often, people get awed by celebrities who opt for a white wedding. Here are some of India's most famous white weddings.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her boyfriend-fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in Mumbai. The couple had a registry marriage at Bandra's Taj Lands End, which was followed by a white wedding in Udaipur on Thursday. They had a grand three-day celebration at Taj Lake Palace where they also exchanged vows and held a pajama party.

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife-actor Nataša Stanković renewed their vows in February 2023. The couple had tied the knot on May 31, 2020, keeping it a low-key affair. Later, they chose Udaipur as the destination for their union's celebration where they had pre-wedding festivities, followed by a dreamy white wedding. The lavish event was also attended by their son, Agastya Pandya.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

One of the biggest weddings that Bollywood has witnessed is that of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-singer husband, Nick Jonas. At first, they held a traditional wedding as per the Hindu customs and rituals in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Then they had a Christian wedding and Chopra Jonas's 75-feet wedding veil designed by Ralph Lauren became the highlight.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta said "I do" to tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi at their spectacular white wedding. The couple got hitched in February 2011. After dating for a couple of years, they had a simple yet stunning wedding ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Four days after their nuptials in Mumbai, they headed to Goa where they held a church wedding.