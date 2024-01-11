NCT Haechan's indoor smoking controversy: SM Entertainment issues apology

NCT Haechan's indoor smoking controversy: SM Entertainment issues apology

By Aikantik Bag 12:33 pm Jan 11, 202412:33 pm

NCT's Haechan acknowledges smoking indoors

NCT's Haechan has come under fire for a recent incident in which he was caught smoking indoors, an act that is punishable by a fine in South Korea. The K-pop star's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the situation and issued an official apology statement on Thursday. In its statement, the agency expressed deep regret for causing concern due to Haechan's thoughtless actions and assured that they would promptly pay the imposed fine.

More about the incident

The indoor smoking incident involving Haechan was captured through a video of NCT 127's dance practice uploaded on Wednesday. The agency revealed it received a fine notification from the relevant health department in connection with the event. SM Entertainment emphasized its commitment to taking special precautions to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future and ensuring that the fine would be settled without delay.

Video evidence of Haechan smoking