SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on sixth death anniversary

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on sixth death anniversary

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Dec 18, 202304:00 pm

SM Entertainment commemorates the sixth anniversary of Jonghyun's passing

On Monday, fans and fellow musicians commemorated the sixth anniversary of K-pop group SHINee member Kim Jong-hyun aka Jonghyun's passing. The gifted singer left for heavenly abode in 2017 at just 27. To honor his memory, SM Entertainment, the agency managing the group's activities, shared a touching photo of Jonghyun performing on stage with the caption, "We always love you," on the group's official social media.

2/6

'I miss you even more this year, hyung'

SHINee's Minho posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, sharing a picture of Jonghyun and writing, "It's a warm winter again today thanks to you. I miss you even more this year, hyung (older brother). Always missing you a lot, remembering a lot, and talking a lot about you!" He continued, "I just visited hyung and met your mother on the way back. Don't worry, I comforted her well. Many people miss you a lot...Just saying. Hyung, think of me sometimes."

3/6

Here's the post by Minho

Instagram post A post shared by choiminho_1209 on December 18, 2023 at 3:07 pm IST

4/6

Revisit Jonghyun's legacy as an artist

Born in 1990, Jonghyun made his debut as SHINee's lead vocalist in 2008. He was celebrated not only for his singing but also for his songwriting and composing talents. Jonghyun penned lyrics for SHINee's Juliette and View, IU's Gloomy Clock, Son Dam-bi's Red Candle, EXO's Playboy, and Lee Hi's Breathe. From February 2014 to April 2017, he connected with fans through his radio show Blue Night, Jonghyun, where he showcased his compositions in the Blue Night Lyricist Composer's segment.

5/6

Jonghyun had spoken about his struggles in suicide note

Jonghyun took his own life through carbon monoxide poisoning. In a farewell note, the South Korean star expressed the overwhelming pressure he experienced as a celebrity. "I am broken from inside," he wrote, adding, "The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn't defeat it."

6/6

Posthumous album and foundation

Jonghyun held his first solo concert in 2016 and his second on December 9, 2017, just eight days before his passing. His posthumous album Poet|Artist was released in January the following year. Inspired by the title track Shinin, Jonghyun's family established the non-profit foundation Shinin to support and nurture the growth of cultural and artistic individuals. The singer was also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and frequently addressed political and social issues—a rarity for idols during his time.