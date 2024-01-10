Congress will not attend Ram Temple inauguration; here's why

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Jan 10, 2024

The Congress released a statement declining the invitation on Wednesday

The Congress on Wednesday said that it will not attend the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the invitation, labeling it as "clearly an RSS/BJP event." In a statement, the party said, "The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain."

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage at the unveiling of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The temple complex will be opened to the public at a later date. Hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the event is set to draw 8,000 attendees, including celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mukesh Ambani. However, the invitations to the inauguration event triggered a political row after several politicians felt they were left out.

Top Congress leaders decline invitation

In its statement, the Congress said that while respecting the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and the sentiments of Lord Ram's devotees, Gandhi, Kharge, and Chowdhury respectfully decline the invitation to the "RSS/BJP event." Other opposition leaders on the guest list include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury.

JD(U) MP's remarks on inauguration invitation triggered controversy

Amid the Ram Mandir invitation controversy, Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar earlier questioned the need for invitations to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. "Is it someone's son's wedding or father's funeral that they are inviting? We did not receive an invitation; that doesn't mean we will not go," he said. Also taking a jibe at PM Modi, Kumar said those "visiting Ayodhya without Sita" won't be "blessed in 2024."