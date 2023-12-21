Parliament Winter Session: Both Houses pass Telecommunications Bill 2023

Parliament Winter Session: Both Houses pass Telecommunications Bill 2023

By Riya Baibhawi 04:21 pm Dec 21, 202304:21 pm

The bill now awaits assent by President Murmu

The Parliament, on Thursday, passed the Telecommunications Bill 2023. Once the President gives assent, it will replace the Indian Telegraph Act (1885), the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act (1950). The bill, introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Monday, focuses on modernizing India's regulatory framework and addressing issues like fraudulent calls and unsolicited messages. It also grants the Centre power to take possession of a telecom network during emergencies.

Why does this story matter?

The bill aims to replace the British-era networking laws and reinforces the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's vision to do away with colonial regulations. It focuses on four key reform areas: licensing, spectrum management, right of way, and dispute resolution. Top telecom industry leaders, including Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal and Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, have applauded the bill's provisions. Notably, OTT players such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram remain outside the jurisdiction of the bill.

Biometrics required to purchase SIM cards

The bill mandates telecom service providers to verify users' identities through biometrics before issuing SIM cards. It also establishes an online grievance redressal system and penalizes those who fraudulently obtain SIM cards. The bill also proposes up to three years in jail or a fine of up to Rs. 50 lakh for acquiring SIM or other telecom resources through fraud or cheating.

Government can take over telecom networks during emergencies

The legislation also mandates obtaining consumers' consent before sending promotional messages. It retains a provision from the Telegraph Act that allows interception, monitoring, or blocking of messages between two or more people on specific subjects. Moreover, in emergencies or for public safety, the government can temporarily take control of telecom networks. The Telecom Bill replaces "license" with "authorization," making regulations easier for telecom networks. At present, the government issues over 100 types of licenses, registrations, and permissions.

Government can reclaim unused telecom spectrum

The bill also amends the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997. In addition, it allows the government to reclaim the spectrum that remains unused and also gives the entities the option to surrender the unused spectrum. However, the government won't provide any monetary compensation for it. It also introduces provisions for sharing, trading, and leasing of spectrum. A spectrum refers to the radio frequencies that are allocated to the mobile and telecom industries over the airwaves.