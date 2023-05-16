Technology

CEIR-based 'Sanchar Saathi' portal launched: How it'll protect smartphone users

Written by Athik Saleh May 16, 2023, 05:25 pm 3 min read

Sanchar Saathi helps block lost or stolen phones

Smartphones are an integral part of our lives. However, they are prone to being forgotten or stolen. Once we lose them, it is hard to track them. The Indian government has introduced a solution for this problem - an AI-based portal called 'Sanchar Saathi' that helps users trace and block lost or stolen phones. Let's see what Sanchar Saathi is about.

Users have to file a police complaint to use portal

Sanchar Saathi is an initiative of the Department of Telecommunications. The portal uses the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to track lost and stolen phones. With the help of the portal, users will be able to track their phones and block them even if a new SIM is inserted. To use Sanchar Saathi, users have to file a police complaint first.

How to block a number using Sanchar Saathi?

To start, visit the Sanchar Saathi portal (https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Then enter details, including mobile number, IMEI, device brand, model, purchase invoice, and personal information. Users will also need to enter 'lost information.' This includes lost place, lost date, and police complaint number, among others. Now, verify the application with an OTP and submit it. This will block the mobile number in 24 hours.

How to unblock after finding the phone?

Sanchar Saathi also offers users an option to unblock their phones if they find it later. To unblock, head to the portal first. Then, enter the request ID you received when you blocked the phone. Also, enter the mobile number and reason for unblocking. Now, verify using the OTP and submit the request to unblock your phone.

'Know Your Mobile' tracks all connections in a user's name

Sanchar Saathi is only one among three measures introduced by the government to stop mobile-related fraud. The second is called 'Know Your Mobile' (KYM). It uses an AI algorithm to find every mobile connection taken in your name, said union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "For example, somebody takes a connection in your name in Jamtara. Now you can get it blocked," he added.

Astr detects fraudulent mobile connections

The third reform is called Astr. It is also based on AI. Astr determines the number of mobile connections a person has. It has been implemented on 87 crore mobile connections. So far, the government has detected 40 lakh fraudulent connections, out of which 36 lakh have been disconnected. "One person had even taken 5,200 connections, but Astr detected this," Vaishnaw said.