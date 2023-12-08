TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:18 pm Dec 08, 202304:18 pm

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha after a majority of MPs voted in favor of the ethics panel's recommendation that she be removed. The motion to expel Moitra was approved by a voice vote. The committee adopted the report recommending the TMC lawmaker's expulsion in the cash-for-query row by a 6-4 vote on November 9.

Why does this story matter?

The cash-for-query row originated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, aiming at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. Dubey alleged that of the 61 questions asked by Moitra, 50 were aimed at the Adani Group. The saffron brigade MP filed the complaint based on documents furnished by Moitra's former partner and Supreme Court lawyer, Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Moitra's conduct as MP 'immoral,' 'indecent': Om Birla

Announcing Moitra's suspension, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House accepts the conclusions of the panel that her conduct as a member of the parliament was "immoral" and "indecent." "So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP," Birla said. The Lok Sabha speaker concluded by adjourning the House till December 11.

'Expulsion solely based on complaint that I shared my login'

Moitra, on the other hand, said this was the conduct of a kangaroo court as she stepped out of Parliament. "The recommendation of expulsion was solely based on the complaint that I shared my login. But there is no rule whatsoever in this regard," Moitra said. "If the Modi government hopes that by shutting me up it can forget the Adani issue, then it is mistaken," she added.

Ethics panel recommended expulsion of Moitra in November

Among the six who voted in favor of Moitra's expulsion was Congress MP Praneet Kaur. On the other hand, four panel members from opposition parties submitted dissent notes. The committee is made up of 15 members from various political parties. The panel's report on the TMC MP was earlier listed on the agenda of the Lok Sabha for December 4 but wasn't submitted.

Moitra denied allegations in 'cash-for-query' case

Though Moitra has repeatedly refuted the claims against her in the cash-for-query row, she admitted giving her parliamentary login ID to Hiranandani. The TMC leader also dismissed the claims that she received cash and expensive gifts from the businessman. However, she did clarify that the only gifts she got were "one scarf, one lipstick, and one eye shadow" from Hiranandani.

Bengal CM last month predicted Moitra's Lok Sabha suspension

It is worth noting that Moitra's suspension from the Lok Sabha on Friday is something the TMC camp has been anticipating since the start of the cash-for-query row. In November, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Moitra's expulsion from the House was being "planned." However, the TMC supremo claimed that it would help her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.