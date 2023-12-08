Parliamentary ethics panel recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

1/3

India 2 min read

Parliamentary ethics panel recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

By Prateek Talukdar 02:14 pm Dec 08, 202302:14 pm

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee submitted its report on the purported cash-for-query case on Friday, recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, reported ANI. The panel's report also advocated for the government to launch an investigation into the matter, saying that Moitra's highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct calls for severe punishment and an intense legal inquiry.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

The cash-for-query controversy started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the TMC MP took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. If the Lok Sabha adopts the ethics committee's report, Moitra will be disqualified as an MP and barred from contesting in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

3/3

Motion to be passed after debate over report

The report was tabled before the House by BJP MP Vijay Sonkar, who headed the inquiry panel. Soon after the report was furnished, a ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha, prompting it to be adjourned for two hours. A debate concerning the report will be conducted in the House by opposition MPs, including Moitra, based on which a motion will be passed.