Navjot Singh Sidhu's son gets married in Patiala. See pics

1/6

India 2 min read

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son gets married in Patiala. See pics

By Riya Baibhawi 01:29 pm Dec 08, 202301:29 pm

Karan Sidhu and Inayat Randhawa got married on Thursday

Congress leader and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Thursday, celebrated the wedding of his son, Karan Sidhu to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala. The couple had announced their engagement earlier this year. Sidhu shared photos from the event on his X social media account, formerly known as Twitter, captioning them, "Cup of Joy! Son's Wedding Day." Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu have two kids, Karan and Rabia Sidhu.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Sidhu is a retired international cricketer, a television personality, and a politician belonging to the Indian National Congress. In May 2022, he was convicted in a 1988 road rage case that resulted in the death of Gurnam Singh and sentenced to a year in prison by the Supreme Court. Sidhu was released on April 1 this year, after which the wedding was planned. Notably, the photos also featured Sidhu's daughter, Rabia, who is a popular face on social media.

3/6

Sidhu shares photos from wedding festivities

4/6

Photos showed Sidhu's family posing with newlyweds

The pictures showcased Sidhu and his wife celebrating the joyous occasion with their newlywed son and daughter-in-law. Karan donned a light pink sherwani, while Inayat wore a matching pink lehenga for their big day. The family received an outpouring of congratulations from well-wishers on social media. Before the wedding, Sidhu had introduced Inayat to his social media followers in June during a family trip that coincided with Durga Ashtami.

5/6

Sidhu introduced daughter-in-law in June

Sidhu's trip in June included his wife Navjot, who was recently declared cancer-free, daughter Rabia, son Karan, and Inayat. In his online post, Sidhu wrote that his son honors the most cherished desire of his beloved mother, adding that the couple was already engaged. In another image, Karan and his would-be wife were all smiles as they posed for photographs. Inayat is the daughter of Maninder Randhawa, the Deputy Director of the Punjab Defense Services Welfare Department.

6/6

Sidhu introduces daughter-in-law Inayat