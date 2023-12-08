Ex-Telangana CM KCR hospitalized after fall, Modi wishes 'speedy recovery'

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:19 pm Dec 08, 202312:19 pm

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering injuries from a fall. According to reports, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo fell after his leg slipped at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday. It is also learned that KCR broke his left hip bone in the fall and is currently undergoing treatment.

KCR's daughter provides update on father

Providing an update on the veteran leader's current health, KCR's daughter and former MP K Kavitha took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he was under expert care. "With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad (KCR) will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," the BRS leader said on Friday morning.

I pray for KCR's speedy recovery: PM Modi

As news of the BRS supremo's fall broke, political leaders across India sent their best wishes to him and prayed for his speedy recovery. One of those was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that he felt "distressed" by the development. "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," tweeted Modi.

BRS's recent assembly poll defeat in Telangana

This development comes just a few days after the BRS suffered a landmark loss in the Telangana Assembly polls, with the Congress dethroning the party to form government in the state. According to the final assembly election results, the grand old party secured a landslide win with 64 seats, while the BRS bagged just 39 out of the 119 seats.

Revanth Reddy took oath as Telangana CM on Thursday

On Thursday, Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the second chief minister of Telangana, becoming the state's first Congress chief minister since its creation in 2014. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also took oath as his deputy at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. Leaders from the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition attended the ceremony.