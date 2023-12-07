Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM today

By Prateek Talukdar 10:31 am Dec 07, 202310:31 am

Revanth Reddy, the chief minister-elect of Telangana, is set to be sworn in on Thursday

Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy, the chief minister-elect of Telangana, is set to be sworn in on Thursday in Hyderabad. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to take oath as his deputy. Leaders from the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition are likely to attend the ceremony. Reportedly, one lakh people are expected to attend the mega event after Reddy made an open invitation to the public. Traffic arrangements have been made in Hyderabad to prevent public inconvenience.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress unseated the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana in the state assembly elections by winning 64 out of 119 seats, ending the latter's rule since the state was formed in 2014. However, the Congress's reluctance over seat-sharing and its subsequent loss in four states have reportedly triggered discord within the INDIA bloc. This event presents an opportunity for the Congress to ease tensions among the INDIA allies ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi family and other senior Congress leaders to attend

Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly attend Reddy's swearing-in ceremony. Reddy, who led the Congress party to victory in Telangana, personally reached out to numerous opposition leaders, inviting them to the event. An anonymous Congress insider revealed that most opposition leaders assured Reddy their party would be represented at the ceremony. The source added that some opposition leaders are likely to travel on the same flight as Sonia.

TMC, CPI leaders to attend ceremony

Reddy also invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to his swearing-in ceremony. However, due to prior commitments, Banerjee informed Reddy that she would be unable to attend. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien will reportedly represent Banerjee at the event. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja will attend the ceremony, the party's MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. The CPI was in a pre-poll alliance with the grand old party, and it bagged one seat.