Rajasthan election: RaGa accuses PM Modi of working for Adani

Politics 2 min read

By Riya Baibhawi 05:40 pm Nov 19, 202305:40 pm

Rajasthan is set to vote on November 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for allegedly working "round-the-clock" to benefit business magnate Gautam Adani. At an election rally in Rajasthan's Bundi, Gandhi proposed that instead of chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai," the prime minister should say "Adani ji Ki Jai." He stressed that the true essence of "Bharat Mata" lies in the inclusion of the poor, farmers, and laborers, and their involvement is crucial for the nation's prosperity.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress scion was speaking in Rajasthan, which is set to go to polls on November 25. Results will be announced on December 3. Gandhi raised the issue of the caste census, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never conduct the survey if elected. In another targeted attack, Gandhi accused the PM of attempting to establish two separate "Hindustans," one for Adani and another for the impoverished. Rajasthan is currently ruled by the Congress under CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress demands probe into allegations against Adani Group

The Congress party has consistently attacked the Adani Group, claiming it profited from the BJP government. It had also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into allegations made by US research organization Hindenburg Research. In January, Hindenburg accused the Gautam Adani-led firm of stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and other misdeeds. The Adani Group has denied all the allegations.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing central agencies

Separately, CM Gehlot accused the BJP of exploiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department for political advantage. He claimed that BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is running for office in Sawai Madhopur, has filed false complaints with the ED and Income Tax Department. He further alleged that these agencies have been collaborating with Meena for a year in Rajasthan.

Watch: Gandhi in Bundi

PM Modi takes 'jaadugar' jibe at CM Gehlot

PM Modi also addressed a separate rally in Jhunjhunu, where he accused the Congress-led state government of "looting money" from people in Rajasthan. He said, "In a public address, CM Gehlot accepted that his MLAs and candidates did not do any work in the last 5 years. This is because in Rajasthan, there was a game of 'Jaadugar' and Baazigar' going on." CM Gehlot is known by the moniker jaadugar by some of his followers.