How is the Adani Group fighting the Hindenburg narrative

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 20, 2023, 04:47 pm 3 min read

Adani Group is suspending some projects

Adani Group, the once high-flying conglomerate, has been fighting a damning report by Hindenburg Research over the past few months. Gautam Adani's empire lost about $140 billion in valuation owing to the report. However, the group has been fighting the accusations in a multitude of ways, including re-evaluating projects based on cash flow and availability of finance.

Why does this story matter?

The Hindenburg report accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. It also brought attention to the conglomerate's sky-high debt.

The allegations resulted in massive selling pressure on the group's stocks. Since then, Adani Group has been trying to rebuild investor confidence.

The conglomerate's multi-pronged strategy to claw back to where it was before the report is still taking shape.

Adani Group suspended the petrochemical project in Gujarat

Adani Group wants to rebuild its credibility with jittery investors and lenders. For that, it has decided to press pause on some projects. One among them is the petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat. The Rs. 34,000 crore project aims to set up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant on the land owned by Adani Ports in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

The conglomerate is re-evaluating some projects

Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises had incorporated Mundra Petrochem Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for the project. The conglomerate has asked everyone involved in the project to "suspend all activities" until further notice. "Based on future cash flow and finance, some of the project/s are being re-evaluated for its continuation and revision in the timeline," the group said in a mail to various parties.

Adani Group is on a debt offensive

To address concerns about its debt, Adani Group is pursuing an offensive debt strategy. By repaying and prepaying its debts, the group aims to win back its supporters. The conglomerate has prepaid $2.15 billion worth of margin-linked share-backed loans before March 31. The group has also prepaid a $500 million loan availed to finance the acquisition of Ambuja Cements.

Adani Group has suspended debt-fueled and fast-paced growth

The group has repeatedly denied the allegations leveled by the Hindenburg report, calling them "malicious," "baseless," and a "calculated attack on India." However, actions almost always speak louder than words. By repaying debts, the group showcased that it is not in any financial distress. The conglomerate's decision to suspend its debt-fueled growth for slow and steady growth should also appease investors.

Adani Group conducted roadshows to win back investor confidence

Adani Group's fight against the Hindenburg also included roadshows across the world. The conglomerate started with roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong. The conglomerate then took the action to Dubai, London, and several cities in the US. These roadshows are aimed at propelling investor confidence in the conglomerate. It's unclear whether there will be more roadshows in the future.