Business

Sensex gains 224 points, Nifty ends flat at 17,610 points

Sensex gains 224 points, Nifty ends flat at 17,610 points

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.3% to close at 8,580.65 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 59,932.24 points and the Nifty stood at 17,610.4 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 50 witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.3% to 8,580.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MNC emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.23%, 1.79%, and 1.27%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Britannia, ITC, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 4.94%, 4.81%, and 3.66%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and UPL were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 26.7%, 7.2%, and 5.82%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.31% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.31% to settle at Rs. 82.18. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.29% to Rs. 58,700, the latter jumped 2.87% to Rs. 71,844. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $76.6 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.02% to 3,285.67 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.2% to 27,402.05 points on Thursday. The Hang Seng Index declined by 0.52%, ending at 21,958.36 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 231.77 points to 11,816.32 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $23,828.79, which is 3.54% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,671.46, up 6.19%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $330.07 (7.38% up), and $0.4029 (5.41% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09383, up 2.15% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.