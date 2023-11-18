Manipur: 10-party delegation asks governor to initiate peace talks

By Riya Baibhawi 07:43 pm Nov 18, 202307:43 pm

The delegation has called for immediate peace talks between warring communities

In crisis-torn Manipur, a delegation of leaders from 10 parties, headed by former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, has called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey to facilitate peace talks between the feuding communities. In a memorandum, they emphasized that peace could only be achieved through the intervention of the central government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They called for "peace talks with the two communities so that a durable solution can be achieved to the ongoing conflict" in Manipur.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has experienced repeated episodes of violence since ethnic tensions first flared up on May 3, leading to over 180 fatalities. Conflicts have arisen from various issues, primarily due to the now-reversed decision to grant Meiteis Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and an attempt to evict tribals from protected forest areas. Meiteis constitute approximately 53% of Manipur's population and mostly reside in the Imphal valley, while tribals, such as Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and mostly live in hill districts.

10-party delegation meets Uikey

ITLF threatens self-governed separate administration

The delegation comprises representatives of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (United), and Nationalist Congress Party, among others. It met with Uikey after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF)—a representative body of Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur—threatened to establish a "self-governed separate administration" in areas where these tribes are majority. Furthermore, the delegation has requested the governor to reach out to the prime minister and arrange a meeting between him and all political parties in Manipur.

Governor assures steps for dialogue

Meanwhile, Governor Anusuiya Uikey said that she would take measures to promote dialogue between the two feuding communities to restore peace and stability in the state. The Raj Bhavan said, "Every possible step for initiating dialogue process will be taken up and she will pursue to the prime minister for initiating talks with all political parties in the state." Uikey also informed the leaders that she had submitted reports on the unrest and was in contact with central leaders.

Human Rights Commission demands compensation

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Manipur government to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the violence within four weeks. It has also asked the state government to complete the assessment of damaged houses and pay Rs. 10 lakh to each of the victims in six weeks. In addition, the NHRC has also asked Manipur authorities to clear blockades on highways.