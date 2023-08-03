Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered, burnt in brick kiln

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 03, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

Minor girl's burnt body found in Rajasthan brick kiln

In a shocking development, a 14-year-old girl's charred remains were allegedly found inside a brick kiln in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Wednesday. According to the news outlet NDTV, the remains of the minor victim were discovered on Thursday morning, hours after she left her home to graze goats with her mother and got separated on Wednesday.

Here's what police found from brick kiln

After the girl went missing, her family and villagers tried to look for her and conducted an overnight search until they found her remains in a brick kiln in a field near her house, per reports. The police found a silver anklet, shoes, and bones in the still-burning remains and speculated that the girl might have been gang-raped before she was murdered.

Villagers flag police's slow response

This triggered protests and calls for justice for the victim girl from hundreds of angry villagers. They also alleged that the cops responded belatedly to their complaint regarding the 14-year-old going missing and only asked for her ID and birth certificate. Amid this, three local men have been taken into custody and are being interrogated regarding the incident.

Bhilawar SP provides details on matter

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Bhilawar Police Superintendent (SP) Adarsh Sindhu said, "Police have also recovered the girl's bracelets and shoes. A forensic team has been probed considering the seriousness of the matter." "A DNA test will also be conducted of the bone samples found at the furnace for further investigation," Sindhu added.

Two minors raped for over 18 months

This development comes just days after two minor girls were allegedly raped by their father's co-workers at a dairy farm in the state's Alwar district. An FIR filed by the Alwar Police said that the abuse had been ongoing for the last year and a half. However, the matter came to light when the father took one of the girls to a doctor.

Don't know for how long this was going on: Father

In an interview with journalists, the father stated, "When I returned from the market I found her unwell and lying on the bed. I looked at her stomach and asked about it, but she couldn't tell me anything. When I took her (to hospital) the nurse told me about the 7.5 month-old-child." "I don't know for how long this was going on," he added.

