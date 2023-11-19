India's GDP crosses $4 trillion mark: Reports

1/6

India 2 min read

India's GDP crosses $4 trillion mark: Reports

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:20 pm Nov 19, 202306:20 pm

India's GDP crosses $4 trillion for the first time

India has made its way into the top four nations globally in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) after crossing the $4 trillion mark on Sunday, according to reports. However, neither the National Statistical Office nor the Finance Ministry have formally acknowledged whether the mark has been crossed. Highly placed sources said that India was still short of that milestone, and the widely circulated report was false, according to PTI.

2/6

Looking at how India's economy grew

India's economy expanded by 7.8% in the first three months of the financial year, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 31 expressed confidence in the domestic economy. "Looking at the momentum of economic activity—a few early data points have come in—I expect Q2 GDP numbers, which will come at the end of November, in all probability, will surprise on the upside," he stated. India's GDP touched the $3.75 trillion mark in June.

3/6

Reaction to India's GDP crossing $4 trillion mark

Several key personalities lauded India's landmark GDP achievement. One of them was the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adani said, "Congratulations, India. Another two years to go before India becomes the 3rd largest nation in terms of global GDP by overtaking Japan at $4.4 trillion and Germany at $4.3 trillion." "The tricolor surge continues! Jai Hind," he concluded. However, the tweet appears to have been removed now.

4/6

More reactions to India's historic achievement

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the accomplishment. "This is what dynamic, visionary leadership looks like! That's what our "New India" progressing beautifully looks like!" Fadnavis tweeted. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also tweeted,"India achieves a historic milestone crossing $4 Trillion in GDP, marking a significant moment in our global presence." Most of the congratulatory tweets were based on a purported screenshot of a live GDP tracker showing India touching the milestone.

5/6

Purported screenshot of India's GDP crossing $4 trillion

6/6

Know about India's plan to become $5 trillion economy

The Indian government's plan to make India a $5 trillion economy contains measures like concentrating on inclusive growth, promoting the digital economy, technology-enabled development, fintech, energy transition, climate action, and relying on a virtuous investment and growth cycle. The 2023-24 Union Budget also took further initiatives to sustain the high growth of India's economy, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in August.