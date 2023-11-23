After Mahua Moitra row, Digital Sansad account access protocols changed

1/6

India 3 min read

After Mahua Moitra row, Digital Sansad account access protocols changed

By Prateek Talukdar 01:58 pm Nov 23, 202301:58 pm

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has changed the protocols for accessing the Digital Sansad portal

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has reportedly changed the protocols for accessing the Digital Sansad portal after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query controversy. While no official statement has been issued in this regard, reports said the personal assistants (PA) of lawmakers can no longer post notices from their MP's Digital Sansad portal account. They can only save documents as drafts, which will have to be submitted or posted by the lawmakers directly from their accounts.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Moitra is facing expulsion from the House based on the recommendation of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee for violating the rules of conduct. The controversy arose after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She admitted to sharing her Digital Sansad account credentials with Hiranandani, who reportedly accessed it 47 times from Dubai to assist with questions.

3/6

Changes to 'E-Notice', 'Messages' tab, and OTP system

Before the change, lawmakers' PAs could use the "E-Notice" tab to file legislative documents through their accounts. The new protocol has removed this option for them. However, their accounts have been retained. The "Messages" tab, which synced documents from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats with PAs' Sansad Portal accounts, has also been removed. Now, a one-time password (OTP) system has been added for lawmakers to use when logging in and filing notices.

4/6

MPs' staffers can still access OTP from email account

To access their Sansad email addresses, MPs must now use Kavach, an authenticator app similar to Google Authenticator. The MPs can register their mobile numbers and their PAs' numbers for Kavach, allowing staff access to the Sansad email (separate from the portal and could be a non-government email account) and the MP's Digital Sansad account. The PAs can still access the lawmakers' email account and use the OTP from there to access the lawmakers' Digital Sansad account.

5/6

Some argue for access to PAs since lawmakers lack time

While OTPs sent to mobiles are generated quickly, it can take up to 45 minutes to be sent to their email address. However, concerns persist about preventing MPs from sharing OTPs with others, as in Moitra's case. Some argue that MPs' staff need access to the Digital Sansad portal because lawmakers often lack time to complete all tasks. It is unclear how the new protocol prevents MPs from sharing OTPs or from providing a phone number accessed by their staff.

6/6

'Replies to questions must be kept confidential'

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh released a bulletin on November 10, emphasizing that replies to questions are "login and password protected on the Members' Portal" and that members must not share them until the Question Hour is over to maintain confidentiality. Moitra said that Hiranandani's staff members typed the questions. She then gave the OTP to them to submit the questions. She called speculations about Hiranandani logging in to the account and putting questions of his own "ludicrous."