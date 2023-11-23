Rajouri encounter: 2 terrorists killed in J&K

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:13 pm Nov 23, 202303:13 pm

2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Rajouri

Security forces killed two Pakistani terrorists, including a highly ranked Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, during an encounter in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday, according to the Public Relations Office (PRO) Defence. The LeT terrorist has been identified as Quari. He was active in the Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year and was reportedly sent to revive terrorism in the area.

IED expert, trained sniper: Know about LeT terrorist

According to the official release, the deceased terrorist had also received training on the Pakistan and Afghanistan Front. Quari was an expert in improvised explosive devices (IEDs), hiding in and operating from caves, and was also a trained sniper. Meanwhile, an Indian Army jawan who was injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Bajimaal area of the district on Wednesday passed away.

4 Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists on Wednesday

The gunfight, which began on Wednesday morning, also claimed the lives of four soldiers, including two jawans and two officers. The encounter started when the Army and J&K Police conducted a joint operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. After an overnight respite, firing began in the district on Friday morning. The heavily forested area was sealed off, and additional security troops were deployed to ensure that terrorists involved in the encounter would not flee.

Recent surge in terror activities in J&K

In the past year and a half, the border areas of J&K's Poonch and Rajouri have reported an increase in terror activities. On November 17, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in Rajouri and recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist. On that very day, five LeT terrorists were allegedly gunned down by security forces during a similar encounter in the Kulgam district.