India sends Papua New Guinea relief supplies after volcanic eruption

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:37 pm Dec 21, 2023

India's HADR supplies to Papua New Guinea after volcanic eruption

India is sending Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies to the people of Papua New Guinea in the wake of the recent volcanic eruption. According to reports on Thursday, the supplies comprise medical aid and disaster relief for those affected by the eruption. In addition, a special charter flight from India to Port Moresby was launched.

Why does this story matter?

Mount Ulawun, one of the South Pacific nation's most active volcanoes, erupted on November 20. The eruption spewed ash reportedly as high as 15 kilometers (50,000 feet) from the tallest volcano, triggering the evacuation of more than 26,000 people and creating urgent humanitarian needs. Mount Ulawun has been active since the 1700s and saw a major eruption in 2019 that forced over 5,000 people to evacuate.

Know about India's HADR supplies for Papua New Guinea

As per ANI, India is sending six tonnes of sanitary pads, essential medicines, rapid antigen test kits, pregnancy test kits, surgical items, mosquito repellents, and baby foods. Furthermore, 11 tonnes of disaster relief materials like tents, sleeping mats or bags, sanitary utilities or hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage, among other items, are also part of the relief aid.

Check out visuals of India's HADR supplies

India's continued support for Papua New Guinea

This relief is in addition to the $1 million India pledged to the island nation on December 6, following the volcanic eruption. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it stood in solidarity with its close ally under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). It's also worth noting that India has consistently backed Papua New Guinea during crises caused by natural disasters like the earthquake in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.