CISF to take over Parliament security after last week's breach

1/2

India 1 min read

CISF to take over Parliament security after last week's breach

By Riya Baibhawi 01:27 pm Dec 21, 202301:27 pm

The security responsibility of the Parliament could soon be undertaken by the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF). Per ANI, Centre is currently in talks with all the concerned stakeholders and held a high-level meeting in Delhi. The move comes days after a security breach in the parliament complex triggered a debate across the nation. The final decision is expected to come by next week.

2/2

CISF to be deployed in Parliament complex