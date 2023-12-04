AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:50 pm Dec 04, 202302:50 pm

The Rajya Sabha on Monday reportedly revoked the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha from the Upper House. This came 115 days after he was suspended over the alleged breach of privilege on August 11. He was accused of proposing the names of five Rajya Sabha members for a select committee related to the Delhi Services Bill without their consent.