Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains 'severe' days after Diwali

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:16 pm Nov 15, 202305:16 pm

Delhi's AQI continued to remain 'severe' post-Diwali despite cracker ban

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the "severe" category on Wednesday for the second consecutive day. The alarming pollution also led to thick smog in various parts of the national capital leading to poor visibility. Following much-needed rainfall last weekend, the AQI briefly improved but quickly deteriorated on Diwali after many people reportedly burst firecrackers despite a ban. Residents have likened the city to a "gas chamber" as they struggle to breathe in the polluted air.

Why does this story matter?

Many Delhiites reportedly defied the Supreme Court's ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali. The national capital's AQI has been in the "severe" or "very poor" category for over two weeks, mainly due to stubble burning and lower temperatures. Despite several anti-pollution measures by the Delhi government and Centre, the air quality hasn't seen much improvement. Reportedly, after Diwali, the AQI drastically spiked in some areas in Delhi, nearing 1,000 on a scale where 500 is considered the most hazardous.

Worrying AQI levels in different Delhi areas

The AQI levels in several Delhi neighborhoods are reportedly worrisome. On Wednesday morning, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 430, while RK Puram's was 417, per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Similarly, Punjabi Bagh's AQI stood at 423, and Jahangirpuri's was 428. These numbers highlight the gravity of the city's air pollution crisis. Images from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) showed a drastic reduction in visibility due to smog, making daily activities challenging for residents.

Special OPD set up for pollution-related illnesses

To address pollution-related illnesses amid the worsening air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) in the national capital announced plans to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD). The director of the hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, stated the special OPD would give comprehensive care to patients suffering from pollution-related illnesses. The treatment would include multi-specialty care because pollution affects multiple organs, he added.

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over Delhi's pollution crisis

Meanwhile, Delhi's air pollution triggered a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed Diwali patakas (firecrackers) and parali (stubble burning) in neighboring states for the crisis, while BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla trained guns on the AAP's governments in Delhi and Punjab. Rai also accused the BJP of encouraging the "targeted" use of firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali.