By Snehadri Sarkar 04:36 pm Nov 05, 202304:36 pm

Been doing this for 15 years: Accused caught in Elvish Yadav case

One of the accused in the Elvish Yadav case said he brought snakes from other states due to tight security in Delhi. In a purported phone conversation with People For Animals (PFA)'s Animal Welfare Officer, Gaurav Gupta, the accused was asked if he could arrange a python. To this, he bragged that he had been doing it for the past 15 years. Gupta turned over the phone call recordings to the police.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, the Noida Police arrested five people, namely Rahul, Jaykaran, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinaath, for allegedly supplying snake venom and snakes at rave parties. The police also filed an FIR in the case, which included Yadav's name. Notably, the case was filed under Sections 51, 50, 49, 48 (A), 39, and 9 of the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act. While Yadav has denied all the allegations, the Rajasthan Police took him in for interrogation on Saturday.

Here's what accused said about rave parties

The accused, identified as Rahul, was asked by Gupta how he arranged snakes for the rave parties. "Elvish Yadav has many contacts and even the police don't come whenever we organize parties in Delhi's Chhattarpur," NDTV quoted Rahul as saying. "There are foreigners at his party, and the event is usually big," he told the PFA official, who contacted him as a customer.

Accused revealed rave party details

During their telephone conversation, which lasted for around 30 minutes, the snake smuggler labeled himself as the best organizer of these parties. "I am the best in the business. You can search for me on YouTube," he revealed. "There'll be a trainer who will be at the party so that children can click pictures. We've removed the venom from all the snakes," he added.

Details on complaint against Yadav, others in snake venom case

The case was brought to the attention of police after Gupta filed a complaint against Yadav and other YouTubers for filming videos with venom and snakes at Noida-NCR farmhouses. The official also claimed that the individuals illegally organized rave parties and invited foreigners to consume snake venom and narcotics. Notably, the founder of the PFA organization is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi.