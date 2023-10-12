4 dead, 70 injured after Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails

1/8

India 3 min read

4 dead, 70 injured after Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:21 am Oct 12, 202310:21 am

At least four dead after North East Express derails in Bihar

At least four people died and nearly 70 others suffered injuries after a North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in the Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday evening. According to news agency ANI, the express train was en route to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati from Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal when 21 of its coaches derailed at 9:53pm.

2/8

Visuals of derailed North East Express

3/8

Deepest condolences for irreparable loss: Railway minister

After the accident, Union Railway Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Vaishnaw offered his condolences on X (previously Twitter), writing, "Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of derailment." He had earlier said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), railway officials, district administration, and local residents carried out a joint rescue operation after the accident.

4/8

Railways sets up helpline numbers after accident

Speaking to PTI, East Central Railway Zone Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar revealed that the incident took place less than 30 minutes after the train left Buxar station and was en route to Ara. Meanwhile, the Railways has opened helpline numbers for public inquiries following the unfortunate incident: Danapur station (DNR) - 8905697493, Patna station (PNBE) - 9771449971, and Ara station (ARA) - 8306182542.

5/8

Trains canceled, rerouted following accident

At least 21 trains have been diverted from the route. The Hindu reported that the Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) and Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) have been canceled so far. Whereas the Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Vikramshila Express (12368), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Kamakhya Express (15623), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), Guwahati Express (15633), and Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406) have been rerouted.

6/8

Political reactions after North East Express's derailment

Reacting to Wednesday night's tragedy, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav took to X and shared a video stating, "The Bihar government is actively engaged in rescue, relief and treatment of the victims and injured." On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister's Office tweeted that all the stranded passengers of the 12506 train were en route from Raghunathpur Station to Kamakhya Junction via a special relief train on Thursday morning.

7/8

Check out Yadav's post here

8/8

Recalling Odisha train accident

Earlier this year, a Chennai-bound Coromandel Express train entered the passing loop instead of the main line on June 2 at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Odisha and clashed with a goods train. Three of the Coromandel Express's 21 coaches derailed and crashed into the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on the next track. This caused one of India's biggest train tragedies, which claimed over 290 lives.