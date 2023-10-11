Centre unveils Mera Yuva Bharat platform for youth engagement, development

By Prateek Talukdar 07:33 pm Oct 11, 202307:33 pm

Union Minister Anurag Thakur unveiled Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous platform for youth development and engagement

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday unveiled Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous platform for youth development and social engagement. It will cater to nearly 40 crore citizens aged 15-19 across the country. Introduced during a Cabinet briefing, the platform aims to empower and encourage youth to become leaders and active citizens within their communities. It seeks to bridge the gap between young people and decision-makers, PTI reported.

The platform will offer a host of tools, resources, and opportunities for the youth to develop their skills, take part in social impact projects, and contribute to governance. It aims to transform the youth into community change agents and nation-builders, which will make them the Yuva Setu or youth bridge between the government and the rest of the citizens. It is expected to benefit individuals aged 10-29, with a prime focus on adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19.

Thakur said the autonomous body will be dedicated to the nation on October 31, which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It will also act as a youth database and facilitate a two-way communication mechanism. The government also hopes to increase accessibility with the formation of a physical ecosystem. The platform was conceptualized according to the National Youth Policy's definition of "youth."

