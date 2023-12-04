IPS to CM candidate: Know about Lalduhoma's fascinating political journey

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:35 pm Dec 04, 202301:35 pm

Who is Lalduhoma, ZPM's chief ministerial face in Mizoram

With the counting of votes for Mizoram's assembly elections underway on Monday, all eyes are on Lalduhoma and the six-party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance led by him. While the ZPM has won 24 seats and is leading on three seats, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) has won eight and is leading on three. With the ZPM set to unseat the ruling MNF, here's all you need to know about its CM candidate Lalduhoma.

Why does this story matter?

Vote counting is underway at 40 counting halls and 13 polling stations across Mizoram, per Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas's office. More than 80% of the 8.57 lakh eligible voters cast ballots to pick the destiny of 174 candidates, including 16 women, during the November 7 polling in Mizoram. The state's legislative assembly has 40 seats. Crossing the majority mark, the ZPM is set to form the next government there.

Lalduhoma's journey from IPS officer to political leader

Lalduhoma previously served as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and was posted in Goa. The 74-year-old was later transferred to New Delhi, where he was an officer in charge of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security. He eventually forayed into politics and won as an MP from Mizoram in 1984, representing the Congress. He later founded the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) in 1997. It is part of the ZPM, a key player in Mizoram's political landscape.

Political controversies surrounding Lalduhoma

After becoming an MP in 1984, Lalduhoma's political career took an unwanted turn in 1988 when he became the first parliamentarian disqualified under the anti-defection law. Nearly two decades later, he was also disqualified as a member of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, once again for breaching the anti-defection law in 2020. However, he won the by-poll from the Serchhip assembly seat in 2021. During the 2018 Mizoram polls, too, Lalduhoma was picked as the CM candidate of the ZPM coalition.

Lalduhoma attends special prayer ahead of poll results

On the other hand, Lalduhoma attended a special prayer at the Mizoram Presbyterian Church in Aizawl earlier on Sunday, ahead of the vote counting. On Monday, speaking about the ZPM's early lead in the state, its CM candidate told news agency ANI, "I am not surprised this is what I expected." "Let the full results come out. The counting process is going on," he added.

