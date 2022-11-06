India

BJP to implement UCC in Himachal if voted back: Nadda

BJP to implement UCC in Himachal if voted back: Nadda

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 06, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

BJP promised the launch of the 'Shakti' program, where Rs. 12,000 crore will be spent in ten years to develop infrastructure around religious places and temples

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda released the party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. Nadda said the party will implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state if voted back to power. The BJP had put together a committee to take recommendations from the public before drafting it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Himachal Pradesh could see a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, as factionalism is rife in both parties.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats, while the Congress won 21 seats.

Apart from the two big national parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to cement its foothold in the Himalayan state.

Quote BJP promises to bring UCC in Himachal

The BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose & UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report, Nadda said on Sunday in Shimla. Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and others were all present at the event.

Twitter Post Nadda releases BJP's manifesto for Himachal Elections

BJP national president JP Nadda releases the party's manifesto for #HimachalPradeshElections in Shimla.



CM Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and others present. pic.twitter.com/NKE4gXQ8Uh — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Information 'Shakti' program

The BJP national president also said that this 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments and that these commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth, give justice to government employees, and also take forward religious tourism. Nadda further promised the launch of the 'Shakti' program, where Rs. 12,000 crore will be spent in ten years to develop infrastructure around religious places and temples.

About What's Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

The UCC refers to a law that is the same all across the nation. Every religion in India presently has its own rules that it follows when it comes to matters like adoption, marriage, succession and divorce. Individuals of all religions must operate by the same law regarding these matters once the UCC is implemented.

Details Himachal to vote on November 12

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12. In October, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that more than 53 lakh voters would cast their votes during the Himachal polls. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also declared that the counting of votes would be held on December 8.