Mizoram: ZPM wins 22 seats, set to form new government

1/5

Politics 2 min read

Mizoram: ZPM wins 22 seats, set to form new government

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:59 pm Dec 04, 202312:59 pm

ZPM has crossed majority in early trends of Mizoram election results

As the vote counting for Mizoram's assembly elections continues, afternoon trends have indicated the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is set to form the next government in the state. Per India Today, the ZPM already won 22 seats, crossing the halfway majority mark and beating the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). It has been ahead of Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led MNF right from round one.

2/5

ZPM secures first victory in Tuichang

The ZPM secured its first victory in Tuichang, defeating incumbent MNF MLA and Deputy CM Tawnluia. Meanwhile, CM Zoramthanga is running behind in the race for Aizawl East 1. Ethnic minority Mara leader K Beichhua has won the Saiha seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was earlier associated with the MNF but switched parties just before the elections.

3/5

Significant seats to look out for

A key battleground is Aizawl East 1, where Zoramthanga is up against Congress candidate Lalsanglura Ralte and ZPM Vice President Lalthansanga. The latter is currently leading. Another significant race was underway in Serchhip, where ZPM Chairman Lalduhoma defeated MNF newcomer J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng and Congress candidate R Vanlaltluanga. Aizawl West 3 is also important since Mizoram Congress President Lalsawta is running from there.

4/5

Leading candidates for MNF

After the latest round of counting, MNF candidates are leading on seven seats: Hachhek 1, Dampa 2, Mamit 3, Serlui 6, Tuivawl 7, West Tuipui 35, and Tuichawng 36. The party has also won Tuirial 4, East Tuipui 25, and Thorang 34 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress is leading on one seat, while the BJP has won in two constituencies.

5/5

80.66% voting on November 7

The counting for Mizoram polls was supposed to be held on Sunday along with four other states. The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, postponed it in response to rescheduling petitions from parties, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), churches, and student organizations. Sunday has special significance for the Christian-majority state. Mizoram has over 8.57 lakh voters and witnessed an 80.66% voter turnout on November 7.