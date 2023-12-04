Parliament Winter Session: Ethics committee to submit report on Moitra

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:04 am Dec 04, 202311:04 am

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra in Parliament's Winter Session today

The Parliament Winter Session is set to begin on Monday and conclude on December 22. The first order of business for the Centre and the opposition on the opening day is likely a discussion on the cash-for-query controversy involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. Notably, Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar will reportedly present the first report on Moitra in the House.

Why does this story matter?

Moitra is facing expulsion from the House in the cash-for-query row based on the Ethics Committee's recommendation for violating the rules of conduct. The controversy erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey alleged she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group, in the Parliament. Dubey made a formal complaint based on certain documents furnished by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's former partner.

Parliamentary Ethics Committee's report on Moitra's cash-for-query case

According to NDTV, the Ethics Committee examining the matter, in its report, labeled Moitra's alleged actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal." Furthermore, it stated that the TMC MP should not be allowed to continue as a parliamentarian and suggested terminating her Lok Sabha membership. On the other hand, Moitra has denied all the charges leveled against her.

Recalling Mamata Banerjee's previous remarks on row

Speaking about the controversy surrounding Moitra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier claimed that a planned attempt was being made to drop the TMC leader from Lok Sabha. "Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned, but this will help her before (next year's Lok Sabha) polls," claimed the Bengal chief minister last month.

What else is on agenda for Parliament Winter Session

Meanwhile, bills set to be tabled on the session's opening day include the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will also likely be tabled. The government hosted an all-party meeting on Saturday for a smooth session, which will include 15 sittings till December 22.