'Deepfake problematic': PM Modi raises concerns over misuse of AI

By Rishabh Raj Nov 17, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video sparked widespread calls for regulating the technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday voiced his apprehension regarding the exploitation of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating deepfakes. He also called on the media to raise awareness about this growing issue. Deepfakes are fabricated videos or images that convincingly depict individuals saying or doing things they never actually said or did, made often through advanced AI. His remarks come after a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media.

About Mandanna's viral deepfake viedo

A major controversy erupted when a video surfaced on social media featuring Mandanna's face superimposed onto another woman's body. The original footage showcased Zara Patel, a British-Indian social media figure, dressed in workout attire entering an elevator. The altered video depicted Mandanna's face replacing that of a British-Indian influencer in the influencer's original footage.

Widespread calls for regulating the technology

The video sparked widespread calls for regulating the technology. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, had said on X social media platform that deep fakes are the latest and a "more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation" that needs to be dealt with by social media platforms. He also pointed out that social media platforms have legal duties and must follow IT rules when it comes to this kind of digital trickery.