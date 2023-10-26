Google Maps to become more like Search with AI-powered features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Oct 26, 2023

These upgrades are rolling out in 12 countries

Google Maps is incorporating various AI-driven features to become more akin to Search. The goal is for users to depend on Maps not just for directions and locating specific places, but also for exploring new areas and experiences through ambiguous searches. Chris Phillips, Vice President and General Manager of Geo at Google, stated that AI has "supercharged the way we map" and is crucial in assisting users with navigation and making vital choices.

Analyzing billions of user-uploaded photos for better search results

Utilizing AI, Google Maps can examine billions of images uploaded by users to help them locate particular items or places based on their search queries. Miriam Daniel, leader of the Google Maps team, mentioned that neural radiance fields, a type of generative AI, are employed to sift through pictures and generate a 360-degree experience. This will enhance the organization of search results for general queries, providing users with inspiration when needed.

Enhancing EV charging station information and availability

To offer more precise information about EV charging stations, Google Maps is making improvements. Research indicates that nearly 25% of chargers are nonfunctional at any given moment. Google Maps will now show when a charger was last utilized, enabling EV owners to determine if they are wasting time with an inoperative charger. Additionally, the platform will include further details about EV charging, such as compatibility and charging rates, to aid users.

Immersive view and lens in Maps for an engaging experience

Google is launching Immersive View, which presents users with a 3D perspective of locations along with local business data, weather updates, and traffic information. This feature is currently accessible in 15 cities for Android and iOS users. Moreover, Google is renaming its augmented reality function "Search with Live View" to "Lens in Maps," allowing users to tap Lens in the search bar and use their phone's camera as an AR tool to discover nearby details.

Improved navigation and the risk of feature bloat

Google Maps is enhancing its navigation by updating colors, adding more realistic structures, and refining lane information for complex highway exits. These upgrades are rolling out in 12 countries, including the US, France, Canada, and Germany. However, as Google incorporates more technology into Maps, there is a risk of feature overload, which could potentially deter some users. The company is wagering that visually appealing and AI-powered search results will help it maintain a competitive edge over rivals like Apple Maps.