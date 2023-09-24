ASUS unveils world's brightest mini-LED monitor: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 07:02 pm 2 min read

True 10-bit color depth enables HDR content with deep blacks and precise highlights

ASUS has unveiled the ProArt PA32UCXR mini-LED monitor as the latest addition to its ProArt series. Designed for professional content creators, this monitor offers rich color accuracy, brightness, and depth. The release is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the exact pricing is yet to be revealed. Given the advanced features the monitor bears, it is expected to carry a premium over the ProArt PA32UCG-K, which costs around $2,999 (Rs. 2.49 lakh).

The monitor boasts 1,600-nits of peak brightness

The ProArt PA32UCXR mini-LED monitor sports a 32-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) IPS-level screen, with 2304 backlight zones providing exceptional image quality. Its peak brightness of 1,600-nits makes it the world's first mini-LED display with such high brightness levels. These advanced features cater to the needs of professional content creators who require top-notch performance from their display.

It offers exceptional color accuracy and depth

The ProArt PA32UCXR mini-LED monitor offers a true 10-bit color depth for deep blacks and precise highlights. Its built-in motorized flip colorimeter delivers auto and self-calibration for accurate colors. The device can precisely reproduce a wide range of colors, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. With a factory calibration guaranteeing a minimal color difference of ΔE < 1, this monitor is an ideal choice for professionals in photography, videography, and digital art who demand precise color accuracy and depth.

