Google Pixel 8 series to soon get new AI features

By Sanjana Shankar 03:10 am Oct 10, 202303:10 am

New AI features are coming to calls, Google Photos and the Recorder app

Google's latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are going to receive several AI enhancements, thanks to the powerful Tensor G3 processor. To start with, Pixel users can look forward to new features in Google Photos including 'Best Take' which gives you a picture where everyone looks their best, and 'Magic Editor,' which lets you make major edits to your photos using AI. Plus, Google Assistant will offer better summarization, translation, and natural speech understanding on these devices.

Enhanced phone call experience with AI

The Pixel 8 series will also see AI-driven upgrades to phone call features. Pixel Call Screen will be more efficient at detecting and filtering spam calls, while Pixel Call Assist will offer a more life-like Assistant for natural conversations with callers. Moreover, the Clear Calling feature will minimize background noise from callers, ensuring clearer communication. These improvements aim to provide a smooth calling experience for Pixel 8 users.

Generative AI wallpapers and 'Zoom Enhance'

Pixel 8 users can expect generative AI wallpapers that let them pick from preset suggestions to create one-of-a-kind backgrounds. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro is set to receive a Zoom Enhance feature in an upcoming update. This feature smartly fills gaps between pixels when zooming into photos after they've been taken boosting image quality. The Recorder app on the Pixel 8 series is due for an update that allows it to easily summarize conversations. This feature will run entirely offline.

Pixel 8 Pro to receive Video Boost functionality

On the Google Photos app, users can access the 'Audio Magic Eraser' for cutting out unnecessary sounds from videos. The 'Video Boost' feature will alter the color, lighting, and stabilization of media. It supports 'Night Sight Video' for better low-light videos. Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to receive the Video Boost and Night Sight Video functionalities with the feature drop update in December but Pixel 8 is not slated to receive them.

Fitbit Labs program and Google Home app updates

Fitbit plans to utilize generative AI for "personalized coaching, dynamic workout recommendations, and even more context and insight." Pixel phone users will get priority access to these AI-powered experiences during the Fitbit Labs program which is scheduled for "early next year." Additionally, the Google Home app will use AI to condense home events into a streamlined view with bullet points. These experimental features will be available to subscribers next year.