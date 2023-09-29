Fitbit Charge 6 launched at $160: Check full specs, features

1/6

Technology 2 min read

Fitbit Charge 6 launched at $160: Check full specs, features

By Akash Pandey 11:53 am Sep 29, 202311:53 am

India pricing for the Charge 6 is yet to be revealed

Fitbit has just launched the Charge 6, a fitness tracker with enhanced health and fitness monitoring capabilities. This comes ahead of the Google Pixel 8 series launch event on October 4. Priced at $160, the Charge 6 will go on sale from October 12 in 30 countries. As a bonus, it comes with six months of Fitbit Premium. The wearable is offered in three stylish colors: Black with an Obsidian band, Silver with Porcelain, or Champagne Gold with Coral.

2/6

The fitness tracker provides 20 new exercise modes

The Charge 6 retains the design elements of the outgoing model, the Charge 5. However, it gains a newly added haptic button on the left for navigation. The device is made from 100% recycled aluminum. It features Gorilla Glass for screen protection and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The wearable offers 20 new exercise modes, now bringing the total count to 40. These new modes include activities like strength training, HIIT, skiing, and kayaking.

3/6

It is loaded with multiple health monitoring features

The Charge 6 comes with a range of health tracking features. It includes a built-in GPS, an ECG app for detecting irregular heart rhythms, low/high heart rate notifications, SpO2 monitoring, nightly skin temperature variation tracking, breathing exercises, and an EDA Scan app for stress tracking. The tracker even supports real-time heart rate streaming to compatible gym equipment via encrypted Bluetooth.

4/6

Google services are integrated into the device

The Charge 6 seamlessly integrates Google services such as YouTube Music (with a Premium subscription) for controlling playback on your phone, Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions, and Google Wallet for making payments. It also supports call, text, and app notifications, and quick replies.

5/6

Accurate heart rate monitoring and extended battery life

The Charge 6's machine learning and AI capabilities provide more accurate heart rate readings during high-intensity activities, improving on its predecessor by 60%. The increased accuracy allows for more precise Active Zone Minutes (AZM) and calorie burn calculations. The wearable boasts a 7-day battery life when the always-on display is turned off. It uses the same magnetic charger as the Charge 5.

6/6

Poll Will you pick Apple Watch Series 9 or wait for Google Pixel Watch 2?